North Carolina, Virginia State Parks to offer free hikes on New Year’s Day

North Carolina and Virginia State Parks are offering free “First Day Hikes” on New Year’s Day.

All 37 Virginia state parks will offer free parking and admission, which will offer guided or self-guided hikes. Participants will receive a special bumper sticker while supplies last. Click here for the full schedule of hikes and events in Virginia State Parks.

In North Carolina, all seasonal state park facilities will remain open on the holiday. More than 40 guided hikes are scheduled in the state parks system. Most of the hikes, which vary in length, will feature interpretive programs by rangers along the way. Click here for a complete list of First Day Hikes in North Carolina.

Last New Year’s Day, a record of 3,469 traveled 8,228 miles on North Carolina state park trails.