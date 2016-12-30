First Warning Traffic: Friday road closures and bridge openings

*Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended for the New Year’s Day holiday beginning Friday, Dec. 3 0 at noon through Tuesday, Jan . 3 at noon.*

ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE

From Friday, Dec. 30 to Friday, Jan. 6

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 3-5 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Single lane closure north of London Boulevard Thursday and Friday, Jan. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.



I-264 East: Double lane closure near Portsmouth Boulevard Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5 from 9 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. The on-ramp to I-264 East from Portsmouth Boulevard will also be closed during the above times.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 3-5 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Full Midtown Tunnel directional closure from Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.