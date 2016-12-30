First Warning Traffic: Friday road closures and bridge openings

*Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended for the New Year’s Day holiday beginning Friday, Dec. 30 at noon through Tuesday, Jan. 3 at noon.*
ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE
From Friday, Dec. 30 to Friday, Jan. 6

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 3-5 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Single lane closure north of London Boulevard Thursday and Friday, Jan. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

I-264 East: Double lane closure near Portsmouth Boulevard Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5 from 9 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. The on-ramp to I-264 East from Portsmouth Boulevard will also be closed during the above times.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 3-5 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Full Midtown Tunnel directional closure from Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.

I-564 LANE CLOSURES 

Norfolk – Temporary lane closures have been scheduled on I-564 east and west  for construction activities relating to the I-564 Intermodal Connector Project. The lane closures will extend approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Blvd-Hampton Blvd. exit.

Friday, December 30

I-564 East, 5 a.m. to noon

Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane