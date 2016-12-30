× First Warning Forecast: Much colder, then we’re warming up

Much colder, then we’re warming up….We’re still riding this wild roller coaster ride of weather. In fact, our temperatures are going way down, then way up.

As we move through our Friday, expect a chilly day across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina as high pressure builds over the area. Highs will be in the mid and upper 40s, but because of breezy westerly winds between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts, it will feel like the 30s most of the day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today. Tonight, expect a cold night with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s. Winds will be breezy from the west between 10 and 20 mph, with higher gusts.

On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, we’ll continue to see sunshine through most of the day, but a few more clouds will build by afternoon and evening. Still, our thinking is that the day will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. By the time we’re ringing in 2017, we’ll like see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain low. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s by midnight.

For New Year’s Day, expect a good deal of clouds and a slight chance of a shower as our next weather system moves in. Highs will climb into the mid 50s by afternoon. Rain becomes likely on Monday. Highs will be near 60. More rain is expected on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the 60s before much colder weather moves in by the end of the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Cold and Breezy. Highs in the mid and upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Cold and Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sun and Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: S/SW 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

