Family forced out of home by fire, thanks firefighters by serving them dinner

NORFOLK, Va. - A family of five, forced out of their home by a fire Christmas Eve morning, says thank you to the firefighters who helped them by serving dinner.

The crew of Fire Station 14 arrived at the Tanyag's house at 6:29 a.m. Christmas Eve morning to find the two-story house in flames. Firefighters say it was how the Tanyags reacted to the devastation that moved them.

"That's really what impressed us, how well they interacted with one another and looked at the highlights of the scenarios, instead of the negative impacts which were there," said Fire Lieutenant Brent Cole.

One member of the crew, EJ Isajewicz decided he wanted to do something for the family.

"We all got together, pitched in some money, made sure the kids had a couple presents to open up and a couplegift cardss to help the parents get back on their feet," said Isajewicz. He added the first responders were also able to save the Christmas presents in the house.

Arnel Tanyag said after the fire and what the firefighters did for his family, one thing was on his mind.

"When people help you, it's always good to return help," said Tanyag.

So the family of five took action to fill the hearts and bellies of Fire Station 14 with some egg rolls and noodles.

"I decided to give back a little bit of the culture, and bring some Filipino food and eggrolls," said Tanyag.

Everyone sat around the tables, eating and feeling like one big family.

"To see somebody and have interaction with them after a call, it's pretty rare," said Lt. Cole.