As if you needed an excuse to make some bacon — December 30 is National Bacon Day!

Here’s a little bit of bacon trivia to read while you cook up a few slices!

Bacon is one of the oldest cuts of meat in history; dating back to 1500 BC.

The Yorkshire and Tamworth pigs are bred specifically for bacon.

70% of all bacon in the US is eaten at breakfast time.

More than 2 billion pounds of bacon is produced each year in the US.

Bacon fat was the cooking fat of choice in most US households until after World War I, when prepackaged pig lard became commonly available.

If you’re looking for a delicious bacon recipe to try, here’s one of our favorites!

And don’t worry – you won’t have to wait an entire year to celebrate bacon.

International Bacon Day will be celebrated on September 2.