December 30 is National Bacon Day!

As if you needed an excuse to make some bacon — December 30 is National Bacon Day!

Here’s a little bit of bacon trivia to read while you cook up a few slices!

  • Bacon is one of the oldest cuts of meat in history; dating back to 1500 BC.
  • The Yorkshire and Tamworth pigs are bred specifically for bacon.
  • 70% of all bacon in the US is eaten at breakfast time.
  • More than 2 billion pounds of bacon is produced each year in the US.
  • Bacon fat was the cooking fat of choice in most US households until after World War I, when prepackaged pig lard became commonly available.

If you’re looking for a delicious bacon recipe to try, here’s one of our favorites!

And don’t worry – you won’t have to wait an entire year to celebrate bacon.

International Bacon Day will be celebrated on September 2.