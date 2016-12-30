As if you needed an excuse to make some bacon — December 30 is National Bacon Day!
Here’s a little bit of bacon trivia to read while you cook up a few slices!
- Bacon is one of the oldest cuts of meat in history; dating back to 1500 BC.
- The Yorkshire and Tamworth pigs are bred specifically for bacon.
- 70% of all bacon in the US is eaten at breakfast time.
- More than 2 billion pounds of bacon is produced each year in the US.
- Bacon fat was the cooking fat of choice in most US households until after World War I, when prepackaged pig lard became commonly available.
If you’re looking for a delicious bacon recipe to try, here’s one of our favorites!
And don’t worry – you won’t have to wait an entire year to celebrate bacon.
International Bacon Day will be celebrated on September 2.
