Two Virginia ski resorts honored in ‘Best in Snow Awards’

Two Virginia ski resorts were honored by being named for the 2016-17 Best in Snow Awards for the Southeast region.

Liftopia is an online and mobile marketplace for lift tickets and other mountain activities.

The site put together a list that ranks the best ski areas in North America based on feedback from thousands of skiers and snowboarders, combined with Liftopia’s data.

Liftopia says their list was put together by “Surveying their audience of skiers and snowboarders, the largest online, to measure their enthusiasm on specific aspects of their favorite resorts such as family friendliness, challenging terrain, crowds, and snow consistency and quality. Respondents took into consideration criteria such as snow quality and conditions, grooming, snowmaking, accessibility, terrain variety and difficulty, vertical drop, learn to ski and snowboard programs, staff and instructors, resort size, crowds, dining options, accessibility of lifts and beginner terrain, lift lines, off-slope activities, the surrounding community, and cost of lift tickets, rentals and programs, among others.”

The two Virginia resorts that made the list for the Southeast awards were Massanutten Resort at number 6 and Bryce Resort at number 8.

Massanutten Resort is east of Harrisonburg, near the Shenandoah National Park.

Bryce Resort is in Mount Jackson, northwest of Harrisonburg.