Suffolk Police investigating attempted armed bank robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Xenith Bank in the 100 block of Bosley Ave., in downtown Suffolk.

Emergency Communications received a call at 1:04 p.m. from bank staff and when officers arrived they were told that a black male suspect attempted to enter the bank while carrying a handgun.

The suspect is described as 5’9″ – 6′ tall, 170 to 200 pounds, wearing light colored jeans or grey jogger-style pants with a black zipped up hooded sweatshirt covering his face.

He had on black tennis shoes and was locked out by the bank staff then fled on foot.

Officers canvassed the area but did not locate the suspect.

If you have seen or know the suspect call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.