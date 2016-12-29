Several reportedly injured in crash on Holland Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews are responding to a serious crash in the 4300 block of Holland Road in Virginia Beach.

Calls reporting the crash came in just after 7 a.m., according to Virginia Beach Police dispatchers.

The crash involves a vehicle that has flipped over in the westbound lanes of Holland Road, in front of the Holland Plaza shopping center.

Several people were reportedly extricated from the vehicle that flipped over and taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on how serious their injuries were.

Stay with News 3 for updates.