Russian authorities order closure of Anglo-American School in Moscow

Russian authorities have ordered the Anglo-American School of Moscow to close, as part of retaliation for US sanctions imposed Thursday, a US official briefed on the matter said.

The order from the Russian government closes the school, which serves children of US, British and Canadian embassy personnel, to US and foreign nationals.

The order also closes access to the US embassy vacation house in Serebryany Bor, near Moscow.

Earlier Thursday, the Obama administration, condemning Russia’s alleged interference in the election, sanctioned four Russian individuals and five Russian entities.

The administration also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country and two Russian compounds are being closed.