Portsmouth students deliver handmade blankets to birth center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Students in Portsmouth brought some extra warmth to local babies this winter.

Students involved in the National junior Honor Society at Portsmouth Catholic Regional School made the blankets for the infants.

They made about 60 fleece blankets and delivered them to Bon Secours Hampton Roads Maryview Medical Center’s Birth Center.

One of the group’s moderators said the students raised money, bought the materials, and worked on the blankets since the beginning of the school year.

One of the pillars of the school’s education is service, and the students did a great job!