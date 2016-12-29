Portsmouth Police investigate bank robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officers are investigating a bank robbery that happened at the Northern Star Credit Union on Thursday.

The bank is located at 5100 George Washington Hwy.

Police Dispatch got a call about the incident at 4:51 p.m.

Two suspects were wearing masks and at least one of them was armed, according to police.

No one was reported injured in the robbery.

Police have not released pictures of the suspects at this time.

If you have any information that may help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.