VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, according to police.

The incident happened in the intersection of Independence Blvd., and Broad Street.

The intersection is near Town Center and Pembroke Mall.

Police communications were notified at 4:11 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

