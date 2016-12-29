× First Warning Traffic: Thursday bridge openings and road closures

CRASHES

Update: Accident: WB on I-64 at High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake. 1 travel lane closed. Delay 4 mi.7:10AM

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT December 23, 2016 through December 30, 2016

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment II: There will be alternating lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Lee Hall (exit 247) on December 27-29, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures December 29 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Chincoteague Bridge, Accomack County: Alternating lane closures with flagger operations eastbound and westbound December 28-29 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

US-13 (Lankford Highway), Accomack County : Consecutive single-lane closures northbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times: September 6-December 30 from 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King, Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

ERT DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS CLOSURES Friday, Dec. 23 to Friday, Dec. 30

Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended Friday, Dec. 30 at noon through Tuesday, Jan. 3 at noon.

I-64 WIDENING PROJECT

For the week of Monday, December 26, through Friday, December 30, lane closures are scheduled for the I-64 Widening Project as follows:

Segment I: There are no lane closures for Segment I scheduled at this time.

Segment II: There will be alternating single-lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Lee Hall (exit 247) on Tuesday, December 27, through Thursday, December 29, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Starting the morning of Wednesday, January 4, westbound traffic on I-64 between Route 199 (exit 242) and Yorktown Road (exit 247) will be shifted for the duration of Segment II construction to the newly reconstructed outside shoulder lanes in preparation for the placement of the temporary concrete barrier along the median of the project in the narrowed left travel lane.

All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.

VDOT website at Lane closures and construction information will be announced weekly. Project information and construction updates will also be available on thewebsite at http://i64widening.org/ and on Twitter and Facebook

I-564 LANE CLOSURES SCHEDULED DECEMBER 28-30

NORFOLK – Temporary lane closures have been scheduled on I-564 east and west Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, for construction activities relating to the I-564 Intermodal Connector Project. The lane closures will extend approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Blvd-Hampton Blvd. exit.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 29

I-564 East, 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane

I-564 West, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lanes closed: I-564 left shoulder/left lane

Friday, December 30

I-564 East, 5 a.m. to noon

Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane