First Warning Traffic: Thursday bridge openings and road closures
- Update: Accident: WB on I-64 at High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake. 1 travel lane closed. Delay 4 mi.7:10AM
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment II: There will be alternating lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Lee Hall (exit 247) on December 27-29, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures December 29 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Chincoteague Bridge, Accomack County: Alternating lane closures with flagger operations eastbound and westbound December 28-29 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- US-13 (Lankford Highway), Accomack County: Consecutive single-lane closures northbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 6-December 30 from 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King, Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.
ERT DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS CLOSURES Friday, Dec. 23 to Friday, Dec. 30
Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended Friday, Dec. 30 at noon through Tuesday, Jan. 3 at noon.
I-64 WIDENING PROJECT
For the week of Monday, December 26, through Friday, December 30, lane closures are scheduled for the I-64 Widening Project as follows:
Segment I: There are no lane closures for Segment I scheduled at this time.
Segment II: There will be alternating single-lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Lee Hall (exit 247) on Tuesday, December 27, through Thursday, December 29, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-564 LANE CLOSURES SCHEDULED DECEMBER 28-30
NORFOLK – Temporary lane closures have been scheduled on I-564 east and west Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, for construction activities relating to the I-564 Intermodal Connector Project. The lane closures will extend approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Blvd-Hampton Blvd. exit.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 29
I-564 East, 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane
I-564 West, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Lanes closed: I-564 left shoulder/left lane
Friday, December 30
I-564 East, 5 a.m. to noon
Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane