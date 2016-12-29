× First Warning Forecast: The rain moves out and the cooler weather moves in

The rain moves out and the cooler weather moves in….We’re tracking a few more changes with our weather as we approach 2017.

As we move through our Thursday, expect our weather to improve as a cold front sweeps through the viewing area. While a stray shower is possible, most of us will see clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Winds will blow in from the west between 10 and 20 mph, with higher gusts. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and cold conditions. Lows will drop into the 30s.

On Friday, we’ll see a good deal of sun as high pressure builds over the area. Highs will be in the mid and upper 40s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the area should be dry with highs in the low 50s. By Saturday night, New Year’s Eve night, we’ll like see partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible late. Temperatures will fall into low 40s as we ring in the new year!

By New Year’s Day, a few showers may sneak in with an approaching weather system late in the day. Highs will climb back into mid 50s. We’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday.

Today: Gradual Clearing. Stray Shower (20%). Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Cold. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20, with higher gusts.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1935 Winter Weather: 7.4″ snow – Richmond

1997 Winter Weather: 2″-3″ snow, Central Virginia

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

