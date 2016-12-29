× First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy to end the workweek

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking cold and windy conditions to end your workweek.

High pressure will build across the region tonight and into Saturday. A brisk wind tonight out of the west. Clearing skies will help temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight. The coolest weather we’ve felt in the past couple of days will be on tap for Friday. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s with gusty winds out of the west. The winds will make temperatures feel like the 30s.

A more seasonable day in store for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Looks like a dry day with highs in the low 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into New Year’s Eve night. Lows in the lower 40s as we ring in the new year.

A few showers possible for the first day of 2017. Expect highs in the mid 50s. Milder conditions for Monday, with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Clearing and colder. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. The wind will make temperatures feel colder. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20, with higher gusts.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and very cold with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

