Colorado funeral home providing proper burial for Korean War veteran with no family

A funeral home in Colorado is making sure that a Korean War veteran with no surviving family members will have a proper burial, complete with military honors.

Army Sergeant Robert Buddecke died in hospice in November at age 86.

James Whitlow, a member of the Colorado National Guard who lives in Longmont, learned of Sgt. Buddecke’s death and reached out to Heath Carroll from Carroll-Lewellen Funeral and Cremation Services.

Carroll and his team worked to make all the arrangements and provided the casket and services.

Buddecke will be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Thursday. The service is open to the public.

Whitlow contacted several groups that support veterans to make sure there will be people there to honor Buddecke as he is laid to rest. Witlow told FOX31 Denver he expects about 100 people to attend.