12-year-old boy stabbed multiple times by 13-year-old in Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 12-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times early Thursday morning, police said.

Police were called to the 600 block of River Bend Court shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Officers located the boy suffering from multiple stab wounds to his side, arm and stomach.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Newport News in critical condition and then flown to a hospital in Norfolk for further treatment.

The suspect is a 13-year-old boy and is known to the victim but police said the boys are not related.

The suspect has been charged with Malicious Wounding and is being held at the Newport News Juvenile Detention Center.