Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and much cooler

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny today, showers tomorrow… After a cloudy start to the week, expect plenty of sunshine today. It will be much cooler today but closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will only reach the low 50s today. Clouds will start to build in late tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Another cold front will move in on Thursday, bringing us another chance for rain and another cool down. Highs will reach the upper 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. The best chance for rain will be mid-morning to midday. Sunshine will return for Friday with highs falling into the 40s.

Highs will warm back into the 50s for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and a few scattered showers on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (70%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 28th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

