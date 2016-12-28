Two dogs die in Portsmouth house fire, one person hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A family has been displaced and two dogs died in a house fire Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to a single family two story house in the 3800 block of Old Farm Road just after 5 p.m.

Two of the three people who live in the home were there when the fire started. One was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non life threatening smoke inhalation.

Three dogs were also in the home when the fire started and two did not survive.

According to Portsmouth Deputy Chief Stockton, the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes of crews arriving.