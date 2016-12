TMZ reported Wednesday that Debbie Reynolds may have suffered a stroke and was taken to a hospital.

TMZ said they were told it was a medical emergency and that Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher’s home when 911 was called.

Ryenolds’ daughter, Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday and TMZ reports that she had been “distraught” since then.

E! News reports that Reynolds was transported in “fair to serious” condition.

Stay with News 3 as more on this breaking news story develops.