GALVESTON, Texas – A military grade Apache helicopter has reportidely gone down in Texas, according to KHOU.

They say the Pasadena Fire Department has confirmed the helicopter went into the water at El Jardin Beach in Galveston Bay.

The Coast Guard also confirmed to KHOU that two people were on board of the Army helicopter.

Authorities are actively searching the area.

