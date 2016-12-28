× First Warning Forecast: Grab the umbrellas Thursday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking rain on the way for Thursday.

Mainly clear skies to start tonight with lows dropping rather quickly into the upper 30s. Clouds will increase late tonight. Temperatures will actually start to rise a bit by early Thursday morning, so our low temperature will happen early tonight.

A cold front will move in Thursday morning, bringing us rain and another cool down. Highs will reach the upper 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. The best chance for rain will be mid-morning. Skies will clear quickly behind the front from west to east, so the entire day will not be a washout. Could actually see some sunshine by late afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly late Thursday. High pressure will build in Thursday night

Sunshine will return for Friday with highs falling into the 40s. Highs will warm back into the 50s for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and a few scattered showers on Sunday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, rain (100%). Then some clearing by the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20+

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: W 10-15+

