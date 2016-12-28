$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Chesapeake Wawa

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Chesapeake is sitting on a million bucks!

A $1 million winning ticket for the December 27 drawing was sold at the Wawa at 720 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake.

The winning numbers were 2-28-30-38-39 and the Mega Ball number was 11.

The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed the Mega Ball number. That’s worth Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million!

It was the only ticket in Virginia to match the first five numbers in the drawing and one of just two nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers for the $85 million jackpot.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:00.