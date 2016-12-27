× Time to make your New Years Eve plans!

The countdown to the biggest countdown of the year is on!

What are you doing for New Years Eve?

Topgolf at Virginia Beach is having a huge party to ring in the new year.

They’ll have live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and lots of dancing and drinks to celebrate 2017.

You can go and just enjoy the atmosphere or you can rent out a golf bay.

For general bay reservation, its $225 per bay. That includes unlimited Topgolf play from 9pm to 2am for a group of six. Food and drinks are not included.

For a VIP reservation, its $450 per bay.

Or you can check out some of the other New Year’s Eve events happening around Hampton Roads: