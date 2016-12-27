Time to make your New Years Eve plans!

Posted 6:00 am, December 27, 2016, by
The countdown to the biggest countdown of the year is on!

What are you doing for New Years Eve?

Topgolf at Virginia Beach is having a huge party to ring in the new year.

They’ll have live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and lots of dancing and drinks to celebrate 2017.

You can go and just enjoy the atmosphere or you can rent out a golf bay.

For general bay reservation, its $225 per bay. That includes unlimited Topgolf play from 9pm to 2am for a group of six. Food and drinks are not included.

For a VIP reservation, its $450 per bay.

Or you can check out some of the other New Year’s Eve events happening around Hampton Roads:

  • Virginia Beach Town Center
  • Spirit of Norfolk Dinner Cruise
  • Coastal Virginia NYE Celebration at the Oceanfront