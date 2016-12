PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a dollar store was robbed Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar located at 4231 Greenwood Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m.

According to police, a suspect took cash from the business.

No one was injured during the robbery and no suspect information has been provided by police.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.