Police arrest man in connection with Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in the first block of Azalea Drive.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting December 10 at 11:01 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they saw a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Jaquan Martez Belsches, 22, in connection with the crime. He has been charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of use of firearm in commission of a felony.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

