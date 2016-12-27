NYPD: All clear at Trump Tower following reports of suspicious package

NEW YORK – The Trump Tower was evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

A NYPD source told WPIX the tower was evacuated due to a suspicious package.

The “suspicious package” turned out to be a bag filled with children’s toys, according to NYPD Detective Hubert Reyes.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.

Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Nike Town store in the building.

The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an all clear around 5:15 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the incident.