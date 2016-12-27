× IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL NIGHT 2 (2016), Monday 1/2 at 8pm on WGNT 27

(2016)” — (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD)

NIGHT TWO OF A TWO PART LAS VEGAS CONCERT EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform include Usher, Sting, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Florida Georgia Line, and many more. Original airdate 10/7/2016.