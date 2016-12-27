IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL NIGHT 2 (2016), Monday 1/2 at 8pm on WGNT 27

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 24: Recording artist Britney Spears performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Owyoung for iHeartRadio)
NIGHT TWO OF A TWO PART LAS VEGAS CONCERT EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform include Usher, Sting, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Florida Georgia Line, and many more. Original airdate 10/7/2016.