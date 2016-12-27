Hampton Police investigating shooting on Shell Road

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Shell Road.

The call came in just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

According to police, the victim was walking in the 1800 block of Shell Road when a vehicle pulled up next to him and began firing at him.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the motive for the shooting.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.