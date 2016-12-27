× Drivers, businesses prepare for Midtown and Downtown Tunnel toll increases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Tolls are going up at the Midtown and Downtown Tunnels starting on January 1.

The new rates are $1.65 during off-peak hours and $1.95 during peak-hours for passenger vehicles with E-ZPasses. That represents 40-cent and 45-cent increases.

For heavy vehicles with E-ZPasses, including cars with three or more axles and cars with trailers, the new rates are $4.94 during off-peak hours and $7.79 during peak-hours. The current rates are $3.75 and $6.00.

Registered pay-by-plate drivers will now pay $3.60 during peak hours, compared to $2.75 now. Unregistered pay-by-plate drivers will now pay $5.25 during peak hours, an increase from the current $4.00 rate.

New signs will be posted with the rates, starting on Tuesday night.

A complete breakdown of the rates is available here: https://www.driveert.com/toll-info/toll-rates/