Business lets you smash things to relieve stress

DALLAS - Ever just wanted to break something out of frustration?

Now, there are a handful of businesses allowing people to do just that.

For $45, customers at Anger Room can put on safety gear, pick a weapon, then get 15 minutes to smash anything they want.

The business was started in a garage in 2008 and kept moving into larger spaces as more and more people came looking to relieve stress.

Owner Donna Alexander said, "You can hear things about people who hate their bosses or hate their co-workers."

Similar businesses have popped up in Canada and Houston.