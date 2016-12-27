Buffalo Bills fire Rex Ryan after two seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills relieved head coach Rex Ryan of his duties on Tuesday. Ryan went 15-16 in two seasons as the head coach, finishing third in the AFC East in both seasons. Earlier this season, the Bills replaced offensive coordinator Greg Roman with running backs coach Anthony Lynn in September. Lynn has gotten positive reviews after re-igniting the Bills offense that struggled to begin the season.

Ryan’s brother, defensive coordinator Rob Ryan was also let go.

The Bills also made a business decision on the field, benching Hampton native and quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the final regular season game. Taylor has a clause in his contract that would guarantee him the remaining $30 million on his contract if he were to suffer a major injury in Sunday’s game. Taylor’s thrown for 3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season, while rushing for 580 yards and six touchdowns.

Former Bayside standout E.J. Manuel will start in place of Taylor.