19-year-old woman wanted in connection to murder at Chesapeake apartment complex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are now looking for a 19-year-old woman in connection to the homicide that occurred at The Birches apartment complex on December 22 .

Warrants have been secured for 19-year-old Hailey N. Jacobs, charging her with two counts of Accessory After the Fact of Murder.

Dion Rayshon Tynes, 27, was shot several times inside a vehicle parked at the rental office of The Birches. He died as a result of his injuries.

Two 20-year-old men have been arrested in connection to his murder.

Jacobs has not been seen since the night of the murder and posts from family and friends looking for her have been circulating on social media.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

