10 fatal crashes in Virginia over Christmas weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – There were 10 fatal crashes over the 4-day Christmas holiday weekend in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

The crashes occurred in Chesapeake, Suffolk, and the counties of Albemarle, Alleghany, Buchanan, Culpeper, Fauquier, Louisa, Prince William and Wise.

Three of the crashes involved pedestrians (Suffolk, Prince William County and Louisa County) and the fatal crash in Chesapeake was a hit-and-run that is still under investigation.

Four of the drivers and passengers killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts, Virginia State Police say.

“Tragically, too many families spent their Christmas with family making arrangements for funeral services,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We cannot stress enough the importance for drivers to make smart, safe and sober decisions during the remaining days of 2016. Let us finish out this year by simply doing what’s right when it comes to driving on Virginia’s highways. Please drive to save lives.”

All drivers are reminded with the New Year’s holiday this weekend to make a commitment to driving sober, driving without distraction, driving buckled up, and driving the posted speed limit.