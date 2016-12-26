Two Portsmouth men recovering from stabbing in Currituck County

Currituck County, NC — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident that involved two men from Portsmouth.

Officials tell News 3 the incident occurred when a fight broke out in the 600 block of Poplar Branch Road, just after 4 P.M Sunday night.

Police received reports of gunfire, but when they arrived two men, who are in their 30s, were found suffering from several stab wounds.

The two men are brothers, and were rushed to Norfolk General Hospital where they are expected to be okay.

This incident is currently under investigation.

If you know anything that can help police call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.