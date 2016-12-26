Police respond to fight at Patrick Henry Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police responded to a fight inside Patrick Henry Mall Monday evening.

Officers who were working extra duty at the mall were called to assist around 6:20 p.m.

According to police, a second disturbance was reported in the mall parking lot and a third was occurred in the area of the food court.

There were no reports of injuries or damaged property.

Officers were able to disperse the crowds and no one was arrested.

Police said there had been a rumor that a shooting had occurred during the fight but that no shots were fired.

The fight happened on what is said to be the busiest day for returns of the year.

Read more: December 26 “Return Rush” at many Hampton Roads retailers

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.