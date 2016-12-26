× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and showers!

It’s probably fitting that the last week of 2016 will be filled with more wild temperature swings.

After near-normal temperatures on Monday, a southwest wind will push the mercury to near 70° on Tuesday! But an approaching cold front may bring a few showers and then will bring a big plunge in temperatures. Wednesday will be 15 to 20° cooler than Tuesday.

But we will be back up to near 60° by Thursday ahead of yet another cold front. With that front we can expect scattered showers and then another big drop in temperatures. We may not get out of the 40s on Friday despite lots of sunshine.

Temperatures settle into the 50s for the New Year’s weekend. But it looks like we may ring in 2017 with showers on Sunday and Monday.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

2004 Winter Storm: 6-14″ Southeast Virginia, 6-11″ Northeast North Carolina)

2007 Heavy Rain across Central VA. 3-4″ amount Powhatan, Amelia

