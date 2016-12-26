× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Another warm up on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up again… After a fairly seasonal weekend, temperatures are climbing again. Most areas will start in the 40s this morning and warm into the upper 50s and close to 60 this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few glimpses of sun possible. Rain chances will be slim today.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue for Tuesday with scattered showers possible as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will warm to near 70 tomorrow, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will also increase for Tuesday with gusts to near 25 mph possible.

The warm up will be short lived. Skies will clear for Wednesday with highs falling back into the 50s. We are tracking another round of showers for Thursday and highs falling into the 40s to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs near 60. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Warmer, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 26th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

2004 Winter Storm: 6-14″ Southeast Virginia, 6-11″ Northeast North Carolina)

2007 Heavy Rain across Central VA. 3-4″ amount Powhatan, Amelia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.