Millions expected to travel after the Christmas holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Millions are expected to start travelling home Monday after the Christmas holiday during what is expected to be a record-breaking year-end travel period.

AAA expects more than 103 million Americans will travel for the year-end holidays in 2016, setting a new record.

In Virginia, more than 3 million people are expected to travel, marking a 2.3% increase over the same period of time last year. Most Virginians are expected to travel by car this year, partly due to low gas prices.

Stay ahead of issues on the roads with News 3's First Warning Traffic.

The year-end travel period this year started on Friday, December 23 and lasts until Monday, January 2, 2017.

Monday, December 26th is expected to be a busy travel day, since Christmas fell on a Sunday, many companies recognize Monday as the holiday, giving workers time to travel home.

Air travel is expected to rise this year by 2.5%, with more than 6 millions Americans flying to their holiday destinations.