Man attacked by pet cat while opening Christmas present

MACON, Ga. – Video of a Georgia man being attacked by a cat as he excitedly opened a Christmas present is going viral.

Unfortunately, the cat attack left the man with a trip to the doctor and stitches on Christmas Eve!

Jessica Freeman of Macon, Georgia posted the video to Facebook on Christmas Eve. It shows her friend Andrew Woodard enthusiastically opening a brand new Playstation 4 and both a cat and dog come over to check out what the fuss is about.

As Andrew throws some of the wrapping paper aside, the cat attacks, jumping onto Andrew’s neck and face and digging its claws in!

Andrew falls backward and the video ends, but Jessica posted pictures showing the aftermath.

Andrew was taken to the doctor and received several stitches.

Jessica’s video of the incident has been seen more than 78 million times in two days.

In her post about the attack, Jessica says the cat is “a jerk” and that this isn’t his first attack.