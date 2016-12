VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters say a fire forced two adults and two children out of their apartment Monday.

It happened in the 3200 block of Green Lakes Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and they were able to get it out quickly.

No one was injured with damage mostly contained to the bedroom where the fire started.

The cause is under investigation.

News 3 is told Red Cross has been called in to aid the displaced family.