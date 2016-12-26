14 year-old Elizabeth City teen reportedly abducted by 28-year-old man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly been abducted by a 28-year-old man.

Monday morning, Elizabeth City Police received a call about the abduction of 14-year-old Kaniya McMurrin from the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

According to police, Kaniya’s mother told officers that around 1 a.m., her other daughter had told her that Kaniya was not in her bed.

The family started looking for Kaniya and around 3 a.m., they found her asleep in the backseat of the suspect’s vehicle.

When her family began banging on the window to wake her up, the suspect, who was asleep in the driver’s seat,

woke up and drove off with Kaniya still in the backseat.

The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Johnathan Wendell Ward of the 1200 block of Daniel Street in Weldon, North Carolina.

He was last seen driving a silver 2004 Chrysler Sebring with NC license plate PDX-2566. The vehicle has a right headlight out and a dent on the passenger side door.

Warrants are now on file for Abduction of a Child. A BOLO has been sent out within a 50-mile radius and the Weldon Police Department has also been notified.

If anyone has any information, call the Elizabeth City Police Department.