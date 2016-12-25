Virginia Beach man killed after getting thrown from car and run over by another vehicle

VIRGINIA – A Virginia Beach man died in a crash early Christmas morning.

State Police say Brian Wade Ray was traveling northbound in a Dodge Caravan on I-664 on Route 58.

According to police, Ray, who was not wearing a seat belt, hit a guard rail and was ejected from the car.

He was then struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

Ray, 51, died at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol played a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident, is asked to contact State Police at (757)424-6800.