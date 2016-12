LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced the kickoff time for the Week 17 game between the Washington Redskins and New York Giants on Sunday, Jan. 1, has been changed to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The game was originally slated for a 1pm start. However, due to the potential playoff implications, the contest has been flexed to 4:25.

The Redskins, 8-6-1 on the season, must beat the Giants to have any shot at the final NFC playoff spot.