Portsmouth family displays fallen police officer, firefighter Christmas trees in front yard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth family has created a touching tribute to fallen police officers and fallen firefighters for the holiday season.

The Kelly family put up Christmas trees in their yards displaying names of recently fallen officers from across the nation hanging from their branches.

“We are so proud to protect and serve the citizens of Portsmouth and are elated to have the support of such wonderful citizens!” the Portsmouth Police Department said in a post on their Facebook page. “We thank our community for the generosity they have shown to our Public Safety members and to Mr. and Mrs. Kelly for displaying these Christmas trees.”

One of the trees included the name of Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer, who was shot and killed while participating in a tactical interdiction training operation at a bus station in Richmond. Trooper Dermyer had approached a male subject and verbally engaged with the individual when the male subject began shooting at the trooper.