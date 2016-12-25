One man involved in two separate Elizabeth City shootings

Elizabeth City, NC — Elizabeth City Police have arrested responsible for two separate shootings, all in one night.

The first one happened Sunday Afternoon just after 12 in the 700 block of Brooks Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found several bullet casings on the ground near a residence in that location.

A few moments later they received a call about a gunshot victim in the Albemarle Sentara Hospital emergency room.

Officials then drove to the hospital and learned the victim, 21-year-old Kevin White, was shot in the leg.

He was treated and released by the hospital in the same day.

The second incident took place a few hours later Sunday afternoon.

While officers were still investigating the first incident, they were called to reports of gun fire in the 400 block of East Church Street just after 2 P.M.

When they arrived, more bullet casings were in the parking lot of a funeral home.

That’s when officers received another call from Albermarle Sentara Hospital about a second gunshot victim in the emergency room.

When officers arrived, they found out the victim was 25-year-old Jevon Hughes.

Hughes was also suffering from a non-life threatening injury to leg.

The suspect was spotted a few minutes later hiding in the bushes on East Church drive and arrested.

22-year-old Kenneth Lassiter has been charged with two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Lassiter is currently sitting in Albermarle District Jail with a bond set for $1,020,000.

Police still need your help with their investigation if you know anything about these two shootings call the Pasquotank County Crime line at 252-335-5555.