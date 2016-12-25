Man killed by car while trying to cross Indian River Road in Chesapeake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man was killed on Christmas night after he was struck by a car while trying to cross Indian River Road.

According to Chesapeake Police, officers responded to the intersection of Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive at 7:38 p.m.

A 58-year-old man was attempting to cross Indian River Road when a vehicle traveling westbound hit him. The man died from his injuries.

According to police, the vehicle that hit the man stayed on the scene and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

