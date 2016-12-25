Family pet dies in Virginia Beach house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Crews responded to a fire at a single-story house in the 2600 block of Shore Drive.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they saw heavy fire throughout the home.

Two residents were outside of the home when units arrived. They were treated and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One family pet died in the fire.

Shore Drive was closed for a few hours as crews put out hot spots, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Alexander Wayne, a man who lives next door to the family, and helped saved them from the burning home, started a GoFundMe to help the family get back on their feet. You can find that link by clicking here.