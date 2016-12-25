Dog brought to clinic nearly frozen to death showered with affection on Christmas Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dog recently rescued after being found nearly frozen to death spent Christmas Eve soaking up some affection from volunteers at the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue.

Caesar was brought to an animal clinic on Monday where workers discovered that he was suffering a multitude of ailments and nearly frozen to death.

Nancy Campell with Missouri German Shepherd Rescue has been working with Caesar and said on Saturday that he was able to stand for longer periods of time and is starting to show interest in sniffing the ground during his short bathroom walks, which Campbell says is a good sign.

Kathy Slader, also with the rescue organization, said Caesar was taken off all fluids Friday and is slowly gaining weight. She also said he has a new coat and several sweaters thanks to donors.

On Tuesday Caesar’s caretakers said his progress was “good, and we remain guardedly optimistic.”

The dog was brought to Blue Pearl Emergency Clinic nearly frozen, as well as starving and unable to walk. He was comatose and had to be carried in on a stretcher.

The owner admitted the dog had been chained up in the backyard his entire life, including this below zero weather.

On Thursday Caesar began cold laser treatment on his back leg that was injured.

“Our hopes are that it will help stimulate the nerves in that leg,” Campbell said.

Caesar also suffered a severe eye disease which left one of his eyes sunken, and has no teeth from persistent chewing, probably on his chain.

Caesar’s veterinary staff will continue to monitor his progress.

“Please keep thoughts and prayers coming – although he’s improving day by day, he’s still not out of the woods for at least another week or so,” Campbell added.