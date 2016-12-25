Community comes together to support boy with cancer at CHKD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The community came together to show support for a 3-year-old boy fighting cancer.

There was a candle lighting and singing of his theme song "Fight Song" in front of the Children's Hospital of the Kings' Daughters.

Louie was diagnosed with one of the rarest forms of leukemia about a year ago.

Now, he will be spending a long time at the CHKD hospital and the community wanted to show their support.

"They've been through a really tough time with this relapse, they've lost their home, they've lost a lot of things," Louie's grandmother said. "And even though people get together on Facebook and everywhere and tell them all the prayers are with them, just to see everyone out here on such a beautiful day, just to wish them all a Merry Christmas and just to let them know how they have support with Louie."

Louie was supposed to be going to duke university for experimental treatment but just before was he was about to leave, he had a set back and will not be able to go.